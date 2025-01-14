ODM Denies Claims Of Disagreements At January 10 Meeting

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed reports of disagreements and altercations during its Central Committee meeting held on Friday, January 10, 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 14, Acting ODM Party Leader Anyang’ Nyong’o described the meeting as harmonious and focused on key party and national issues.

Nyong’o, who is also the Governor of Kisumu County, expressed surprise at media reports alleging chaos, including claims of physical confrontations.

He clarified that the meeting, which took place in Nairobi, was conducted in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.

“I chaired a fully attended meeting of the Central Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in Nairobi on Friday, January 10, 2025. The agenda centered on reviewing the recently concluded polling unit party elections and addressing pressing political and economic matters affecting Kenyans,” Nyong’o stated.

He added, “I have been shocked and dismayed by stories circulating in sections of the media, insinuating disagreements and even fistfights during the meeting. Let me categorically state that nothing could be further from the truth. The meeting was conducted in a spirit of camaraderie, mutual respect, and unity of purpose.”

Nyong’o emphasized that the party remains united and committed to its mission of justice, democracy, and prosperity for Kenyans. He assured party members and supporters that ODM continues to stand strong, with resolutions from the meeting clearly communicated to the public.

The acting party leader’s remarks come amid heightened political activity and speculation about the party’s strategies for the year ahead.