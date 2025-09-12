ODM Hands Direct Ticket to Magarini Candidate for November By-Election

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has given a direct ticket to its candidate in the Magarini Constituency by-election, set for November 27.

In a statement on Friday, the party’s National Elections Coordinating Committee chairperson, Emily Awiti, said ODM had earlier invited applications for various positions, including parliamentary seats in Ugunja and Kasipul constituencies.

At the ward level, the party sought applications in Chewani, Kisa East, Purko, Angata Nyanyokie, Narok Town, Lake Zone, Namaan, Ekerengo, Nyamaiya, Nyansiongo, and Kariobangi North.

Awiti confirmed that by Monday, September 8, all applications had been received except for Mumbuni Ward in Machakos County.

“Further, I wish to note that Magarini Constituency and Fafi Ward candidates were awarded direct tickets by the party. In addition, in Chewani, Kisa East, Purko, Angata Nyanyokie, and Namaan Wards, the aspirants had no opponents. We have therefore gathered here today to present them with their certificates as unopposed ODM candidates,” Awiti said.

She added that in areas where more than one aspirant applied, party primaries will be held between September 24 and 27, 2025.