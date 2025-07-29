ODM To Form Joint Technical Team With UDA To Fast-Track MOU Implementation

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced plans to form a technical team that will work with its United Democratic Alliance (UDA) counterparts to accelerate the implementation of their 10-point Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

This decision was reached during a Central Committee meeting held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, chaired by Party Leader Raila Odinga.

The meeting focused on reviewing national developments, the party’s current state, and progress made in the MOU with UDA, which underpins the ongoing support for a broad-based government.

“To expedite the implementation of the 10-point agenda of the MOU, ODM will constitute a technical team to work with UDA counterparts as part of the political infrastructure to assist with implementation of the agreement,” read part of the committee’s statement.

The committee identified the absence of such a technical mechanism as a key gap slowing down progress, despite it being outlined in the original agreement. Among the agenda items highlighted for urgent attention were the full implementation of the NADCO report, youth empowerment, the right to peaceful assembly, respect for the rule of law, and the fight against corruption and public resource wastage.

The committee reaffirmed its support for Odinga’s move to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration in stabilizing the country and fostering a peaceful environment that allows Kenyans to voice their concerns through constitutional means.

ODM also renewed its call for the national government to increase county allocations to at least Sh450 billion, and to ensure the full transfer of devolved functions alongside the necessary resources as mandated by the Constitution.

Additionally, the party proposed an inter-generational national conference to focus on pressing national issues, particularly those affecting the youth, with the aim of forging a shared vision for the future.

ODM confirmed that it would proceed with its grassroots elections and the ongoing “ODM at 20” celebrations as part of efforts to revamp and strengthen the party internally.

While acknowledging differing opinions within the party on several matters, the committee said the meeting had unified its leadership with a renewed sense of purpose.

“Though members came with different viewpoints, the committee brokered an unbreakable unity of purpose. ODM remains committed to being a loyal servant of the people and a champion of national transformation and stability,” the statement concluded.