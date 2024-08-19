Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Ofcom Rejects 3,600 Love Island Complaints

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Ofcom Rejects 3,600 Love Island Complaints

    Media regulator Ofcom has decided not to investigate more than 3,600 complaints about issues including bullying and racism on the latest series of ITV’s Love Island.

    The watchdog received 3,645 complaints across the series, which ran in June and July.

    About half of the complaints – 1,832 – related to one episode, on 24 July. That saw a row break out during a challenge in which the housemates had to guess the result of a viewer vote asking which couple were only staying together to win.

    However, Ofcom said it would not take further action because the negative behaviour “was not shown in a positive light” and the contestants were shown resolving their differences.

    A spokesperson said: “We carefully assessed complaints about this series on a range of issues including alleged bullying and racism.

    “We recognise that emotionally charged or confrontational scenes can upset some viewers. But, in our view, negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light, and contestants were seen supporting or apologising to each other.

    “We also took into account that the format of this reality show is well-established and viewers would expect to see highs and lows as relationships and friendships are tested.”

    By BBC

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Phil Donahue, Pioneering Talk Show Host, Passes Away At 88

    Ofcom Rejects 3,600 Love Island Complaints

     
    Gundogan Could Leave Barcelona After One Season