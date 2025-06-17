Officer Implicates DIG Lagat In Death Of Albert Ojwang

A police officer has come forward with new details linking top police officials to the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in custody on the night of June 7, 2025.

In a sworn statement to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Constable James Mukhwana alleged that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat gave orders to “discipline” Ojwang after he was arrested for allegedly posting false information about the senior officer on social media.

Mukhwana said the instructions were delivered to him by Central Police Station’s Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Samson Talam.

According to the constable, Talam told him that there were “orders from DIG Lagat” and that inmates would be used to punish Ojwang when he was brought into the station.

“There is a directive from DIG Lagat. Do you know him? There are officers from the DCI headquarters bringing a suspect here at 8:00 p.m. Tell the inmates to discipline him a bit,” the statement reads.

Ojwang arrived at the station later that evening in a black Subaru, handcuffed. Mukhwana said he confirmed the identity of the detainee and helped book him. Soon after, four inmates—identified as Collins Ireri, Gill Ammiton, Brian Mwaniki, and Eric Ndambuki—were allegedly told to beat Ojwang. Mukhwana claimed they were given Sh2,000 and allowed to buy alcohol beforehand.

He told IPOA that he and another officer, Constable Kimani, found Ojwang bleeding and slumped in the cell later that night. Mukhwana said he asked the deputy OCS, Samuel Nganga, to take Ojwang to the hospital before leaving for home at 10 p.m.

The next day, Mukhwana said he received calls from fellow officers about the incident. When he contacted the OCS, he was told not to worry and that everything was under control.

Mukhwana was later summoned by IPOA to record a statement. He now says his initial account was part of a cover-up coordinated by officers at the station. On June 12, he returned to IPOA to give a second statement, which he claims reflects the true events of that night.

“This is the truth of what happened. Ojwang’ was not meant to be killed but to be disciplined as per instruction of the OCS Talaam, who was under the instruction of DIG Lagat. I am sorry for the death of Ojwang’. May God help them to heal the loss. I know it is painful,” he concluded.

The officer has since been arrested and moved to Capitol Hill Police Station. Through his lawyers, Mukhwana has applied for witness protection, saying his life is in danger. They have also reported threats and harassment, allegedly from police officers, to the same station.