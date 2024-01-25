Olamide Net Worth 2024: A Musical Maestro’s Financial Triumph

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, born on March 15, 1989, stands as a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record executive with a soaring net worth of $10 million. Recognized as one of Africa’s most influential artists, Olamide has played a pivotal role in shaping and propelling Afrobeats music stars to creative and commercial success. His contributions to elevating Street Pop to mainstream recognition have positioned him as a trailblazer in the music industry. Proficient in both Yoruba and English, Olamide has left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

Olamide Net Worth 2024 $10 Million Date of Birth March 15, 1989 Place of Birth Lagos Nationality Nigerian Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Record Executive

Olamide Music Genesis

Born in Bariga, Lagos State, Olamide is the second child of Pa Adedeji and Ronke Osisanya Adedeji. His siblings include TemmyGold and Eniola Olamilekan, famously known as DJ Enimoney. Olamide’s musical journey commenced in 2010 with the release of his debut single, “Eni Duro,” and a notable performance at The Hip Hop World Awards.

Despite facing financial challenges, Olamide pursued a degree in mass communication at Tai Solarin University, although he eventually dropped out. His dedication to music became the driving force behind his early career.

The Rise of YBNL Nation

Olamide’s association with ID Cabasa’s Coded Tunes marked the beginning of his professional journey. In 2012, he established his record label, YBNL Nation, signifying “Yahoo Boy No Laptop.”

Also Read: Joe Namath Net Worth

This move marked a significant transition in his career, giving him greater control over his musical endeavors.

Olamide Albums

Olamide’s discography boasts several successful albums, starting with his debut, “Rapsodi,” in 2011, followed by “YBNL” in 2012 and “Baddest Guy Ever Liveth” in 2013. The latter garnered critical acclaim, earning him awards such as Best Album of the Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and Best Rap Album at The Headies 2014.

His subsequent albums, including “Street OT” (2014), “Eyan Mayweather” (2015), “The Glory” (2016), “Carpe Diem” (2020), “UY Scuti” (2021), and “Unruly” (2023), further solidified his position as a musical force.

Olamide Grammy Nomination

In a groundbreaking moment, Olamide received a Grammy nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023 for the song “Amapiano,” featuring his signee Asake. This historic achievement marked him as the first Nigerian hip hop act to be nominated in Grammy history.

Olamide Net Worth in 2024

As of 2024, Olamide’s net worth stands at an impressive $10 million, a testament to his musical prowess, strategic career decisions, and diverse ventures.

Olamide Wife and Children

Olamide is married to Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, and they share two sons, Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji and Tunrepin Myles Adedeji. Despite facing challenges, including rumors of a love child with Maria Okanrende, Olamide remains dedicated to his family.