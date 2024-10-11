Oliver Hudson Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actor

Oliver Hudson is an American actor and producer.

He gained fame for roles in Dawson’s Creek, Rules of Engagement, and Nashville.

Hudson is the son of actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, and he has a famous sister, Kate Hudson.

He has been married to Erinn Bartlett since 2006, with whom he has three children.

Hudson’s notable films include Black Christmas and Walk of Shame.

Siblings

Oliver and his sister, Kate Hudson, share a close sibling bond shaped by their childhood experiences, including shared trauma from their father’s abandonment.

They often discuss their relationship on their podcast, Sibling Revelry, highlighting both playful teasing and deep affection.

In addition to each other, they recently discovered a half-brother named Paul, who was adopted at birth by their father, Bill Hudson.

Oliver also has four other half-siblings, Emily and Zachary from Bill’s second marriage, Lalania from another relationship, and Wyatt Russell from their mother Goldie Hawn’s relationship with Kurt Russell.

Career

Hudson began his acting career with notable television roles, gaining early recognition in the popular teen drama Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003.

He played Eddie Menuek, a love interest of Jen Lindley, which helped establish his presence in the genre.

In addition to his television work, Hudson appeared in the film My Guide to Becoming a Rock Star in 2002, showcasing his comedic talent in a lead role.

He further diversified his acting portfolio with a role in the horror film Black Christmas in 2006, which has since become a cult classic.

Hudson rose to fame with his starring role as Adam Rhodes in the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement, which aired from 2007 to 2013.

This popular show focused on two couples and their single friend navigating relationships and was well-received, running for seven seasons.

His performance solidified his reputation as a comedic actor and endeared him to audiences.

In 2013, Hudson joined the cast of the musical drama series Nashville, where he played Jeff Fordham, a music executive entangled in the lives of country music stars.

The critically acclaimed show allowed him to showcase both his dramatic acting skills and musical abilities, further expanding his range as an actor.

In recent years, Hudson has continued to take on diverse roles.

He stars in The Cleaning Lady, a crime drama series that premiered in 2022, demonstrating his versatility once again.

Additionally, he is featured in the comedy series Unprisoned, which debuted in 2023 and has received positive reviews for its fresh take on family dynamics and personal growth.

Awards and accolades

Hudson has received recognition for his work in the entertainment industry, notably at the Teen Choice Awards.

He won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor: Comedy in 2001 for his role in Going Greek and was nominated for Choice Male Hottie in 2003.

Additionally, Hudson became the first panelist to win the Doris Award on the ABC version of To Tell the Truth in September 2019.

Personal life

Hudson has been married to Erinn Bartlett since June 9, 2006.

Together, they have three children: sons Wilder Brooks Hudson, born on August 23, 2007, and Bodhi Hawn Hudson, born on March 19, 2010, as well as a daughter, Rio Laura Hudson, born on July 18, 2013.

Hudson often shares insights about his parenting style, emphasizing a more relaxed approach compared to his sister Kate Hudson’s structured methods.