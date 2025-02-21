Olivia Gadecki Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Tennis Player

Olivia Gadecki, born on April 24, 2002, is an emerging Australian professional tennis player known for her impressive skills and competitive spirit.

Raised on the Gold Coast and of Polish descent, Gadecki has made significant strides in her career, currently ranked as the Australian No. 3 in both singles and doubles.

Gadecki’s journey in tennis began at a young age when she showcased her talent as a junior player.

At just 12 years old, she participated in the prestigious Longines Future Tennis Aces competition in Paris.

After taking a break from the sport, she was inspired to return by former world No. 1 Ash Barty after completing high school. This decision proved pivotal in her career trajectory.

In 2023, Gadecki made headlines by winning her first Grand Slam main-draw singles match at the Australian Open and reaching the semi-finals in mixed doubles.

Siblings

Olivia has five brothers, namely Daniel, Davie, Adam, Andrew, and Thomas Gadecki.

Most of her siblings have played or are currently involved in tennis.

Notably, Thomas Gadecki, the youngest brother at 17 years old, made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open 2023 shortly after Olivia achieved her first main-draw victory at the same event.

He has been recognized for his talent and is currently competing on the ATP circuit.

Adam is also a tennis player who began his professional career in 2016 and has competed on the ITF circuit.

Daniel had a brief career with some participation in junior competitions.

Career

Gadecki began her professional tennis career in 2016, making her main-draw debut on the ITF Circuit in Brisbane.

She gained significant attention in 2021 when she made her WTA Tour debut at the Gippsland Trophy and won her first WTA singles match at the Phillip Island Trophy, notably defeating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

By the end of 2021, she had climbed to a singles ranking of No. 238 after securing multiple titles on the ITF circuit.

In 2022, Gadecki broke into the top 200 rankings, despite missing the Australian Open due to vaccination requirements.

Her ascent continued in 2023 as she made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open, where she won her first main-draw match and reached the semi-finals in mixed doubles.

She also captured her first WTA 125 doubles title at the Golden Gate Open.

The year 2024 marked a breakthrough for Gadecki, as she achieved her highest singles ranking of No. 120 and made her Olympic debut in Paris, competing in both singles and doubles.

She reached her first WTA singles final at the Guadalajara Open, where she finished as runner-up, propelling her into the top 100 and making her Australia’s highest-ranked female player.

Accolades

In 2021, she gained significant recognition by defeating reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, marking one of the biggest upsets in her early career.

This victory not only highlighted her potential but also propelled her into the spotlight as she made her WTA Tour debut that same year.

Gadecki won her first professional singles title in Antalya, Turkey, and secured both singles and doubles titles at the Vigo tournament later in 2021.

Her accomplishments continued in 2023 when she made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open, where she won her first main-draw singles match and reached the semi-finals in mixed doubles alongside Marc Polmans.

In 2024, Gadecki reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 120 and made her Olympic debut, competing in both singles and doubles events.

She also won her first WTA Tour doubles title at the ATX Open, further solidifying her credentials on the professional circuit.

Notably, she reached the final at the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open, becoming the first Australian woman to do so since Ash Barty in January 2022.