Olivia Rodrigo Says She Is Ok After On-Stage Fall In Melbourne

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has reassured fans that she is “OK” after falling on stage during her concert in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday.

Videos shared online show the “Vampire” singer falling into a hole on stage at the Rod Laver Arena during her fourth and final show in the city.

In the footage, Olivia can be seen facing the crowd, sidestepping across the stage, and briefly disappearing from view.

Later, Olivia shared her own clip of the incident on TikTok, writing, “I am ok hahaha.”

Fans can be heard gasping as she falls, and her hands are seen gripping the side of the stage. Fortunately, she quickly emerged, laughing, and said, “Oh my God, that was fun. I’m OK. Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage – that’s alright. OK, where was I?” She then continued with her performance.

Olivia humorously tagged her video with #subtleforeshadowing, a nod to an editing technique where moments of a “fail” are repeated throughout a clip.

Currently, Olivia is touring Australia as part of her Guts world tour, which began in the US in February. Her second studio album, also titled Guts, has been named a critic’s favorite for 2023, featuring hits like “Vampire,” “Get Him Back,” and “Bad Idea Right?”.

During her time in Australia, Olivia also met Pesto, the viral penguin hatched at Melbourne’s Sea Life Aquarium in January. Pesto, dubbed an “absolute unit,” gained popularity as the largest newborn at the attraction.

In Manila, Olivia performed for a record crowd of over 50,000 fans, marking her first show in the Philippines. She donated all the profits from that concert to a charity providing healthcare for women and girls in the country. Olivia expressed her excitement about the performance, calling it “the most special show and the most meaningful trip.”

She is set to perform four shows in Sydney later this week before taking a break from the Guts world tour, which will resume in South America in March next year. Additionally, she plans to return to Manchester in June 2025 to perform at the Co-op Live Arena, after the original dates were postponed due to issues with the new venue.