Olivier Sarr Siblings: Get to Know Alex Sarr

Olivier Sarr is a French professional basketball player born on February 20, 1999.

He stands at 7 feet tall and has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA and the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League under a two-way contract.

Sarr played college basketball for Wake Forest and Kentucky.

He was a standout player at Wake Forest, earning third-team All-ACC honors and being named runner-up for ACC Most Improved Player in his junior year.

Sarr has also represented France in international competitions, including the U-17 and U-18 levels.

Siblings

Olivier and his younger brother Alex Sarr are both professional basketball players.

Alex, born on April 26, 2005, is a power forward and center for the Washington Wizards.

He was drafted second overall in the 2024 NBA Draft after playing for the Perth Wildcats in the Australian NBL.

Despite their different paths to professional basketball, both brothers share a strong family bond and have been influential in each other’s careers.

Career

Sarr’s basketball career is marked by his progression from a promising college player to a professional athlete.

He began his college career at Wake Forest University in 2017.

During his junior year, he truly emerged as a key player, averaging 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

This impressive performance earned him third-team All-ACC honors and recognition as the runner-up for ACC Most Improved Player.

Sarr’s contributions were crucial for Wake Forest, as he became a dominant force in the paint, providing both scoring and rebounding.

After three years at Wake Forest, Sarr decided to transfer to the University of Kentucky for his senior year. This move was aimed at gaining more exposure and competing at a higher level.

At Kentucky, Sarr continued to play well, averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

He was an important part of the Wildcats’ lineup, providing experience and leadership.

Also Read: Trae Young Siblings: Getting to Know the Young Siblings

NBA career

Despite his strong college performance, Sarr went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, he signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which allowed him to split time between the Thunder and their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

In the G League, Sarr has continued to develop his skills, focusing on improving his shooting and defensive capabilities.

He has set career highs in rebounds and efficiency, showcasing his potential for growth.

While his time in the NBA has been limited, Sarr has appeared in several games for the Thunder, gaining valuable experience and exposure at the highest level.

This experience has been crucial in helping him refine his game and prepare for future opportunities.

Sarr has also represented France in international youth competitions, including the U-17 and U-18 European Championships.

Accolades

Sarr named a third-team All-ACC selection during his junior year at Wake Forest, where he averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Additionally, he was the runner-up for the ACC Most Improved Player award in the same year.

Sarr earned ACC Player of the Week honors twice during his junior season, becoming the 12th player in Wake Forest history to achieve this multiple times in a single season.

He was also named to the Wooden Legacy All-Tournament Team after averaging 17.0 points and 11.7 rebounds over three games.

Furthermore, Sarr earned All-ACC Academic Team accolades three times, reflecting his academic excellence alongside his athletic achievements.

These recognitions highlight his dedication to both his studies and his sport, showcasing him as a well-rounded individual.