Trae Young Siblings: Getting to Know the Young Siblings

Trae Young is an American professional basketball player born on September 19, 1998, in Lubbock, Texas.

He plays as a point guard for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA. Young is known for his exceptional scoring and playmaking abilities, earning him the nickname Ice Trae.

He was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA draft but was traded to the Atlanta Hawks on draft night.

Young is a three-time NBA All-Star and has led the Hawks to several playoff appearances, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 20213.

Recently, Young scored a season-high 43 points against the Phoenix Suns, helping the Hawks win 122-117.

Siblings

Trae has three younger siblings, a brother named Timothy Young and two sisters, Caitlyn Young (older than Trae) and Camryn Young (younger).

Timothy is gaining attention for his basketball skills at a young age, playing for Team Trae Young, an AAU club founded by his brother.

Camryn Young is a volleyball player.

College career

Young chose to play for the University of Oklahoma under coach Lon Kruger, where he quickly became a sensation in college basketball.

He led the NCAA in both scoring and assists per game, averaging 27.4 points and 8.7 assists. He set numerous records, including the most assists by a freshman in NCAA history.

His scoring average was the highest by a freshman since Kevin Durant in 2007.

Young had several standout games, including a 43-point performance against Oregon and a 48-point game against Oklahoma State.

His ability to score from anywhere on the court and create opportunities for teammates made him a fan favorite.

Despite Young’s impressive individual statistics, the Oklahoma Sooners struggled in the second half of the season.

They finished with a 18-14 overall record and were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Rhode Island.

This mixed team performance did not deter Young from pursuing his professional career, as he declared for the 2018 NBA draft after just one season in college.

NBA career

Young was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA draft but was traded to the Atlanta Hawks on draft night in exchange for Luka Doncic.

This trade has been widely discussed, with both players going on to have successful careers.

Young quickly established himself as a key player for the Hawks.

He averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game in his rookie season, earning him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Young has continued to improve each season, becoming one of the top scorers and playmakers in the league.

He has been named an NBA All-Star three times, in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

In 2021, Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

His performance in the playoffs, particularly against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, showcased his ability to perform under pressure.

Young has become the face of the Atlanta Hawks franchise, known for his clutch shooting and ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Accolades

In college, Young was named a Consensus First-Team All-American and won the Wayman Tisdale Award in 2018.

He led the NCAA in both scoring and assists per game, earning him recognition as the NCAA season scoring leader and NCAA season assists leader.

Young also set several records, including tying the NCAA’s single-game assist record with 22 assists against Northwestern State13.

In the NBA, he has been a two-time NBA All-Star (2020, 2022) and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2022.

He was also part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 20191.

Young’s exceptional scoring and playmaking abilities have made him one of the top young players in the league.

Additionally, he was a McDonald’s All-American in high school, further highlighting his talent from an early age.