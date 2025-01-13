Asa Butterfield Siblings: All About the Butterfield Siblings

Asa Butterfield is a British actor born on April 1, 1997, in Islington, London, to Jacqueline Farr and Sam Butterfield.

He began acting at the age of 8 and gained recognition for his role as Bruno in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

Butterfield has since starred in notable films like Hugo, Ender’s Game, and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Recently, he portrayed Otis Milburn in the Netflix series Sex Education.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Asa has three siblings. His older brother, Morgan Butterfield, was born on April 3, 1993, and is a musician who plays drums for the band “Oats”.

Asa also has a younger sister named Loxie Butterfield, born on July 9, 2009, with whom he shares a close bond despite their age gap.

In addition to Morgan and Loxie, Asa has a younger half-sister named Marlie Butterfield, born on April 1, 2012.

Marlie is the daughter of Asa’s father, Sam Butterfield, and his second wife. Despite the family dynamics, Asa’s siblings are an important part of his life.

Career

Butterfield began acting at a young age. His breakthrough role came when he played Bruno in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008), a film based on John Boyne’s novel of the same name.

Butterfield’s early success was followed by notable roles in several films.

He starred as Hugo Cabret in Martin Scorsese’s Hugo (2011), a film that won several Academy Awards.

His performance was well-received, further establishing him as a talented young actor.

Also Read: Earl Watson Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Basketball Coach

He then played the lead role of Ender Wiggin in Ender’s Game (2013), a science fiction film based on Orson Scott Card’s novel.

Although the film received mixed reviews, Butterfield’s performance was praised.

He also portrayed Jake Portman in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016), a fantasy adventure film directed by Tim Burton.

As Butterfield transitioned into television, he took on the lead role of Otis Milburn in the Netflix series Sex Education (2019-2023).

This show explores themes of adolescence, relationships, and identity, and was highly acclaimed, running for four seasons.

In recent years, Butterfield has appeared in films like Your Christmas or Mine? (2022), a romantic comedy that premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and All Fun and Games (2023), a thriller film.

Butterfield has also been involved in teaching acting. He offers an annual acting masterclass in London, sharing his experience and insights with aspiring actors.

Throughout his career, Butterfield has demonstrated his ability to adapt to different roles and genres, solidifying his position as a talented and versatile actor in both film and television.

Accolades

Butterfield has won six awards and been nominated for 25 others.

Some notable nominations include the Saturn Awards for his performances in Hugo (2012) and Ender’s Game (2014), as well as Critics Choice Awards for the same films.

He also received a Young Hollywood Award for his breakthrough performance in Hugo (2012).

Additionally, Butterfield was recognized with a Festival Honors Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival for his work in Sex Education (2020).

He has also been nominated for British Independent Film Awards and National Comedy Awards for his roles in Flux Gourmet and Sex Education, respectively.