Olympics Commentator Axed Over Sexist Remark

A veteran sports commentator has been sacked from his Olympics role after making a sexist remark about Australian female swimmers following their gold medal win.

As the 4x100m freestyle relay team were making their way off the pool deck in Paris, Bob Ballard said they were “finishing up”, adding “you know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up”.

The clip quickly went viral and broadcaster Eurosport later said he had been removed from the commentary line-up.

Ballard apologised if the remarks had offended viewers and said it was not his “intention to upset or belittle anyone”, in a statement posted to X.

Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Shayna Jack had just beaten the US and China, to make it the fourth Olympics in a row where Australia has claimed the gold medal in the event.

They were waving to crowds and celebrating the achievement when Ballard made his comments.

His co-commentator and British swimming champion Lizzie Simmonds had immediately branded his remark “outrageous”, prompting laughter from Ballard.

In his statement on X, Ballard urged users not to “pile in on” Simmons. Some had been quick to attack the ex-Olympic swimmer online.

On Sunday, Eurosport said Ballard – previously a long-time BBC reporter and presenter – would not return to their airwaves.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Mr Ballard has been a stalwart of global sports coverage since the 1980s, reporting on many Olympic games and World Championships.

He has commentated on an array of sports including water polo, ice hockey and wheelchair tennis, but is best known for his coverage of swimming and diving.

Swimming Australia has been approached for comment.

By BBC News