Olympics Schedule for August 5, 2024: Key Events and Finals

On August 5, 2024, the Paris Olympics will feature a range of events across various sports. Here’s a general overview of the schedule for that day:

Artistic Gymnastics

1:00pm-4:15pm: Men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, men’s horizontal bar, women’s floor: finals

Artistic Swimming

8:30pm-10:00pm: Team technical routine

Athletics

11:05am: Men’s 400m hurdles: round 1

11:10am: Men’s discus: qualification A

11:40am: Women’s pole vault: qualification

11:50am: Women’s 400m hurdles: repechage

12:20pm: Men’s 400m: repechage

12:35pm: Men’s discus: qualification B

12:55pm: Women’s 400m: round 1

1:50pm: Women’s 200m: repechage

8:00pm: Men’s pole vault: final

8:04pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1

8:55pm: Men’s 200m: round 1

9:35pm: Women’s discus: final

9:45pm: Women’s 200m: semi-finals

10:10pm: Women’s 5000m: final

10:45pm: Women’s 800m: final

Badminton

10:45am-1:30pm: Women’s singles: medal matches

3:30pm-6:30pm: Men’s singles: medal matches

Basketball 3×3

6:30pm-8:30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals

10:00pm-12:20am: Men’s and women’s medal finals

Beach Volleyball

10:00am-12:00pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

2:00pm-4:00pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

6:00pm-8:00pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

10:00pm-12:00am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Canoe Slalom

4:30pm-6:30pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross: semi-finals, finals

Cycling Track

6:00pm-8:40pm: Men’s team sprint, men’s team pursuit: qualifying; women’s team sprint: qualifying, first round, medal finals

Diving

11:00am-1:10pm: Women’s 10m platform: prelims

4:00pm-6:00pm: Women’s 10m platform: semi-finals

Equestrian

3:00pm-7:00pm: Jumping individual qualifying

Football

7:00pm-1:00am: Men’s semi-finals

Hockey

11:00am-4:00pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Sailing

6:30pm-11:30pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

12:00pm-8:00pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull

Shooting

10:30am-11:50am: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: finals

10:00am-5:35pm: Mixed team skeet: qualification and finals

Sport Climbing

11:00am-3:00pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); women’s speed: qualification

Table Tennis

11:00am-2:00pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16

4:00pm-7:00pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16

9:00pm-12:00am: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16

Triathlon

9:00am-11:10am: Mixed team relay final

Volleyball

10:00am-12:30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

2:00pm-4:30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

6:00pm-8:30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Water Polo

10:00pm-12:30am: Men’s quarter-finals

1:00pm-5:30pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)

7:30pm-12:00am: Men’s prelims (3 matches)

Wrestling

4:00pm-6:00pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals

10:00pm-11:00pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: semi-finals