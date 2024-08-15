Omar Named New Head of Judiciary Police Unit

Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli Wednesday posted Ibrahim Ramadhan Omar as the new commander of the Judiciary Police Unit (JPU).

This is a new unit that is tasked with protection of court installations and staff in general.

Omar replaced Samuel Ndung’u who was recalled to APS headquarters in changes.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah B. Mokaya, received Omar at the Supreme Court in Nairobi on Wednesday August 14.

Mokaya briefed the new Commanding Officer on the Judiciary’s critical security needs.

These needs include the protection of Judges, Judicial Officers, and staff, as well as the security of judicial infrastructure across the country.

She also urged the new Commanding Officer to prioritize the deployment of additional officers to the Judiciary Police Unit.

She further stressed the urgent need to educate all Judiciary personnel on maintaining personal security protocols at all times.

Omar comes with 36 years of distinguished service, most recently within the Security of Government Buildings and VIP Protection Unit.

The new unit has officers from the regular police and the Administration Police Service.

It is similar to the others such as the parliamentary police and those guarding government installations.

The head of the unit is based at the Judiciary where he or she will coordinate juniors to protect courts and other judicial buildings.

The National Police Service protects major installations in the country including parliament, judiciary and major government departments.

A number of independent offices have special teams seconded there to run various security affairs.

The changes were the latest made by Masengeli as he settles down to work as the new boss.

The Judicial Police Unit was formed following consultations between the police and judiciary.

The Judiciary had made recommendations for the creation of the unit in a report to reform the institution.

It was then established in 2021 with new police officers being deployed there. The changes come amid growing security threats on the judiciary at large over various reasons include work related, officials said.