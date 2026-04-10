One dead, another injured after wall collapses in Lamu

A tragic incident in Lamu County left one man dead and another seriously injured after a wall collapsed near the seafront in Lamu town.

According to police in Lamu Central Sub-county, the incident occurred on April 9, 2026 near the Huduma Centre Lamu, in the Shiah Mosque seafront area.

Authorities said the two victims, including Wilson Garama Malibe, 63, were relaxing on a porch adjacent to a wall where construction sand had been heaped.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the sand exerted pressure on the wall, causing it to collapse and trap the two men underneath.

Members of the public rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the victims before they were taken to King Fahad Lamu County Referral Hospital for treatment.

The colleague is currently admitted in serious condition, while Malibe succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

His body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Police and investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police in South Kinangop Sub-county, Nyandarua County, are investigating a suspected murder after a man was found dead inside his house under unclear circumstances.

The incident was reported on April 9, 2026.

According to preliminary reports, the lifeless body of the man was discovered lying on his bed inside a single-room mud house he shared with his wife, who is reported to be speech-impaired and mentally challenged.

Neighbours told police that the deceased was last seen alive on April 8 at around 6:00pm.

Suspicion was raised the following day at about 5:00pm when a neighbour, who was grazing livestock nearby, noticed that the couple’s door had remained closed throughout the day—an unusual occurrence. Concerned, he alerted other residents who went to check on the house.

Upon arrival, they found the door unlocked and pushed it open, only to discover the man’s body on the bed. His hands and mouth had been tied with a cloth.

The wife was found inside the house next to the body. Police noted that the deceased had no visible physical injuries at the time of discovery.

Officers from Magumu Police Station visited the scene and documented the incident before moving the body to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem examination is expected to determine the cause of death.