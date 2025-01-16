One Dead, Two Injured in Crash Involving Bus and Two Lorries on Embu-Nairobi Highway

One person was killed and two injured in an accident involving two lorries and a bus on the Embu-Nairobi highway.

Police and residents in Embu spent over an hour cutting through the mangled wreckage of the two lorries to rescue victims following a collision with a passenger bus near the sewage area.

The accident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday claimed one life and left two others seriously injured, police said.

The crash involved a lorry transporting maize, another carrying firewood, and a bus belonging to the Tahmeed company.

Police said one of the lorries, heading toward Nairobi, had brake failure and rammed into another lorry that was being inspected by Embu County enforcement officers at a roadblock.

The trailing bus had a shattered windscreen due to the impact.

One driver was found dead, while the other was rushed to a nearby county hospital with serious injuries.

The accident caused a traffic snarl-up extending three kilometers on both sides of the highway.

Police encountered difficulties managing onlookers, many of whom risked their safety to capture photos and videos of the scene.

The wreckage was towed to the Embu Police Station for inspection as investigations into the accident continue.