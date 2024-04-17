One Fatally Shot, Another Injured as Group Attacks ADC Farm in Kitale

Tension is growing at the Kitale Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Farm in Kwanza after one person was shot and killed and another injured in a clash with police.

The deceased was in a group of about 200 people who tried to raid the farm and attacked workers there, police said.

The incident happened on April 15 in the evening, police said.

A group of General Service Unit officers manning the farm was overpowered and left three of them with injuries.

This forced them to seek help from Chepchoina where police were dispatched to help quelling the chaos at Japata ADC Farm.

The farmworkers were with tractors planting maize seeds at Kaptega section 19 when they were attacked. The rowdy group of about 200 youth armed with crude weapons from Kambi Waya and Kambi Wazee areas confronted the workers, chased them, and pelted officers with stones.

Police officers used gas canisters to disperse them but they were violent and almost overpowered the officers at the Miti Mbili GSU Camp, police said.

It was then that the officers opened fire killing one on the spot and injuring another one who was rushed to hospital.

According to police, the determined group then proceeded to Japata ADC office premises and attempted to torch the petrol pump within the premises and also broke into the stores with the intent to steal fertilizer.

One worker was seriously injured in the head in the chaos.

The group regrouped and went to Andersen Hospital and created a disturbance before being repulsed by the police officers.

In the process, the rowdy group burned down one of the houses belonging to the Andersen Hospital staff member, police said.

Police said six people were arrested for obstruction, creating a disturbance, malicious damage, and assault. The body of the deceased was taken to Kitale County Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police believe the group had been incited to attack the farm but they are yet to establish the motive.

The land is on target by many locals who want to farm there for free, officials say. Others want to grab part of the land there, which has prompted action from the government.

Police said they had increased personnel at the farm as part of efforts to protect it amid tension.