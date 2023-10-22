One Killed, In Head-On Collision On Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

At least one person was killed while four others were injured following a head-on collision between a trailer and lorry on the busy Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

The accident occurred near the Twin area of Kuresoi North Saturday night, police said.

The area is described as a black spot on account of a recent spate of accidents.

Witnesses said the driver of the trailer appeared to lose control due to the ongoing heavy rains and smashed into an oncoming lorry on the opposite side as he descended a hill.

Police from Mausummit arrived at the scene of the accident shortly after, and coordinated the clearing of the wreckages of the two vehicles.

The injured were rushed to Molo Subcounty Hospital and Nakuru Level V Hospital while the body of the deceased was moved to Molo Subcounty Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man died by suicide on Saturday at Mikima-ini village in Kirinyaga’s Mwea-east sub-county.

Stephen Muchiri, 60, was discovered dead inside a local private school’s toilet, according to family members.

The deceased’s body was discovered dangling on a new rope attached to the toilet roofing.

He had told his wife that he was going to take care of their cows near the private school where his body was discovered.

Cases of suicide are on the rise in the country amid calls to address the trend.

Residents in Kirinyaga have expressed concern about the high number of suicides reported in the area.

Two people committed suicide on Saturday in Mururi-ini village in Ndia sub-county and Githioro village in Kirinyaga central.

In the first incident, a 50-year-old man hung himself on a tree.

In a separate incident, a 47-year-old man committed suicide in a mango tree at Mururi-ini village in Ndia.

His employer found him dangling from the mango tree in his compound and informed the authorities, who arrived immediately.

