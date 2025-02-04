Operation on Ethiopia’s gang recovers weapons, ammunition in Merti, Marsabit 

The newly-launched Operation Ondoa Jangili started on a high note when the multi agency security team in Marsabit raided Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) hideouts in Sololo and Merti Sub-Counties.

The team recovered several items including weapons and ammunition, walkie talkies, camera stands, a solar panel, a generator, Marijuana, among other things believed to be used by the militia in carrying out their illegal activities.

The operation started on February 3.

Police said the group has taken advantage of close family and cultural ties between the Borana of Kenya and Oromo of Ethiopia to infiltrate and hide amongst the population and continue committing atrocities causing untold suffering.

These recoveries marks the beginning of sustained efforts to eliminate criminals from the areas and affirming police’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, fostering a secure environment for the local communities, spokesman Michael Muchiri said.

He added they will continue with the exercise to pacify the area. No arrests have been made so far.

The operation was launched after both Kenya and Ethiopia accused the OLA of committing crimes in the area.

It also came after President William Ruto last month held talks with Ethiopia’s Director General of the National Intelligence Security Service, Redwan Hussien in the company of Kenya’s Director General of National Intelligence Service Noordin Haji.

The meeting took place at State House in Nairobi and the issue is said to have featured hence the operation.

OLA is an armed opposition group active in the Oromia Region of Ethiopia.

The OLA consists primarily of former armed members of the pre-peace deal with Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) who refused to disarm out of skepticism of the deal, and former youth protestors who grew disillusioned with nonviolent resistance

Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and Director DCI, Mohamed Amin launched the exercise on behalf of Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja.

Kanja said the high-level operation will target criminals conducting illegal operations that pose a serious threat to Kenyan national security.

“These include arms, drug and human trafficking, illegal mining, instigating tribal conflicts and kidnapping for ransom especially in Sololo, Moyale, North Horr, and Merti Sub-counties,” he said.

He assured the local communities in the aforementioned areas of their security while also appealing to them to remain calm and cooperate with the security teams on the ground.