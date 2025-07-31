Opposition Claims Govt Cleared Unfit Sugar Cargo For Sale

Opposition leaders have accused the government of allowing a cargo of sugar declared unfit for human consumption to enter Kenya.

In a statement on Thursday, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua among other leaders claimed that a 25,000 metric tonne consignment had already arrived at the Port of Mombasa and was being transported to Western Kenya for repackaging.

“We are aware of a cargo of 25,000MT of sugar that recently landed at our Port of Mombasa. This sugar, already declared unfit for human consumption at its port of origin, is on its way to a sugar factory in Western Kenya to be repackaged and sold to unsuspecting Kenyans. The Ruto regime has already cleared this cargo,” the statement read.

The opposition leaders demanded that the consignment be publicly condemned and destroyed, warning that distributing such sugar poses serious health risks.

They further accused the government of harming its citizens not only through the importation of unsafe goods but also by defunding essential sectors like education.

“Kenyans are under socio-economic and emotional assault. This is not only illegal and unconstitutional—it is criminal,” the leaders said.

They also alleged that the government is using secretive financial channels known as Special Purpose Vehicles to divert public resources without oversight.

“These murky vehicles are controlled by faceless technocrats and unaccountable corporations. Their purpose is to bypass Parliament, the Auditor-General, and the public. This is not just daylight robbery—it is shameless theft on a scale never witnessed before,” the statement said.