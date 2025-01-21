Oshae Brissett Siblings: Getting to Know Dejon Brissett

Oshae Brissett is a Canadian professional basketball player born on June 20, 1998, in Mississauga, Ontario.

He played college basketball for the Syracuse Orange before entering the NBA as an undrafted free agent.

Brissett has played for the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, and Boston Celtics, winning his first NBA championship with the Celtics in 2024.

He recently signed a G League contract with the Long Island Nets, aiming to remain visible for potential future NBA opportunities.

Siblings

Oshae has a brother named Dejon Brissett, who is a professional Canadian football player.

Dejon plays for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and was the second overall pick in the 2020 CFL Draft.

Both brothers are from Mississauga, Ontario, and have achieved success in their respective sports.

They share a strong sibling bond and support each other’s careers, with Dejon being two years older than Oshae.

College career

Brissett’s college career began at Syracuse University, where he played for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team from 2017 to 2019.

During his freshman year, he averaged 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, earning him a spot on the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) All-Freshman Team.

Brissett set the school freshman record for free throws made with 174, showcasing his ability to score from the line.

He was also fifth in the ACC in rebounding, demonstrating his strong presence on the boards.

In his sophomore year, Brissett continued to be a key contributor to the team.

He recorded several double-doubles throughout the season and played a crucial role in Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament appearances.

Despite his success, Brissett decided to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the NBA draft after his sophomore year.

NBA career

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft, Brissett signed with the Toronto Raptors as a free agent.

However, he did not see significant playing time with the Raptors and was eventually waived.

He then joined the Indiana Pacers in 2020, where he began to establish himself as a reliable player off the bench.

Brissett played for the Pacers for two seasons, showcasing his versatility by playing both small forward and power forward positions.

During his time with the Pacers, Brissett demonstrated his ability to score, rebound, and defend effectively.

In 2022, Brissett signed with the Boston Celtics. He played a supporting role for the Celtics, contributing to their success during the 2023-2024 season.

Brissett won his first NBA championship with the Celtics in 2024, marking a significant milestone in his career.

After winning the championship with the Celtics, Brissett signed a G League contract with the Long Island Nets.

Accolades

In high school, Brissett was named the 2017 Biosteel All-Canadian High School Player of the Year.

This prestigious honor recognized his exceptional talent and performance at the high school level.

Additionally, Brissett participated in the All-Canadian BioSteel Basketball Game, which is similar to the McDonald’s All-American Game in the U.S. and highlights top Canadian high school players.

During his college career at Syracuse University, Brissett earned several notable recognitions.

He was named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week multiple times, showcasing his immediate impact on the team.

Brissett was also recognized as the Male Rookie of the Year at the ‘Cuse Awards 2018, further solidifying his status as a rising star in college basketball.

In his sophomore year, he led the Orange in scoring and rebounding during NCAA Tournament games, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

In his professional career, Brissett has continued to accumulate accolades.

He was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team in 2021, highlighting his strong performance in the G League.

One of his most significant achievements came in 2024 when he won his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics.