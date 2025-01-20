Amen Thompson Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Basketball Player

Amen Thompson is an American professional basketball player for the Houston Rockets.

He was drafted fourth overall in the 2023 NBA draft after playing for Overtime Elite (OTE), where he earned All-OTE First Team honors.

This season, Thompson has emerged as a strong contender for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award due to his versatile contributions, including scoring, playmaking, and defense.

However, he recently suffered a calf injury, which has kept him out of action.

Siblings

Amen has several siblings, including his identical twin brother, Ausar Thompson, and an older brother, Troy Thompson Jr. Ausar also plays in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons.

The twins share the middle name “XLNC,” which stands for “excellence” and reflects their family’s emphasis on striving for greatness in all aspects of life.

Their older brother, Troy Jr., played college basketball and has been a significant influence on their development.

Career

Thompson played for Overtime Elite (OTE), a professional basketball league designed for high school players who want to bypass traditional college basketball.

This decision allowed him to earn a salary and gain professional experience before entering the NBA draft.

During his time at OTE, Thompson developed his skills alongside his twin brother Ausar.

Both brothers were part of the inaugural class of OTE and quickly became standout players.

Thompson was selected fourth overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2023 NBA draft.

In his rookie season, Thompson demonstrated his versatility by contributing in multiple facets of the game.

He showed potential as a scorer, rebounder, and playmaker, which has been crucial for the Rockets.

His athleticism and ability to finish at the rim have drawn comparisons to other dynamic players in the league.

As of the 2024-2025 season, Thompson continues to grow as a player.

He has increased his scoring average and remains a key contributor off the bench for the Rockets.

His role as a versatile sixth man has been highlighted, and he is considered a strong candidate for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

However, recently, Thompson suffered a calf injury that has kept him out of action.

Accolades

During his time at Overtime Elite (OTE), Thompson won the OTE Championship with the City Reapers and was named to the All-OTE First Team.

He led the league in assists during the playoffs and had multiple double-doubles.

Additionally, he participated in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) with Team Overtime and received an invitation to Stephen Curry’s elite camp.

In high school, Thompson earned significant recognition alongside his twin brother Ausar.

He was awarded Co-Player of the Year honors after leading their team to a Florida State Championship.

Notably, he scored 40 points in the championship game, showcasing his impressive scoring ability from an early age.

In his first NBA season, Thompson was named to the All-Rookie Second Team for the 2023-2024 season.

He continues to be a key contributor for the Houston Rockets, showcasing his versatility and potential for future awards.

His performance has highlighted him as a promising young talent in the league, and he is expected to continue making significant contributions to his team.