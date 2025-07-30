Ex-KDF soldier Osoi in court for forming group to fight police brutality

A former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer Patrick Osoi, who was arrested on Tuesday after forming a movement with two police officers with the intention to fight police brutality, was on Wednesday arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts.

He however did not take plea.

A notice of motion filed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Osoi is accused of forming the group called Fighting Brutality and Impunity (FBI) alongside Jackson Kuria Kimani, alias Cop Shakur and Kimathi Hiram, and sought to recruit current and former officers to fight ‘illegal orders.’

Shakur was also arrested later on Wednesday over the same claims.

Osoi is expected to face charges of preparing to commit a felony, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and offences related to terrorism recruitment and facilitation.

“The offence under investigation is serious in nature and carries a severe penalty upon conviction. That the custodial orders sought are not meant to punish the respondent (Osoi) but allow investigators adequate time and thoroughly complete the investigations,” added the court document.

Osoi’s post on X went viral, attracting over 400 comments, 900 retweets, 3,900 likes and over 260,000 views.

This, the DCI feared, could mobilise masses, including hostile actors, to engage in unlawful activities.

In his posts, the suspect expressed his desire to vie for the presidency in the 2027 elections through the movement.

Osoi is a United States Army veteran and also claims to be a former National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer.

“That this viral spread increases the risk of rapid escalation, of unrest, public disorder and coordination of violent acts while investigations are ongoing,” read the DCI notice.

After his arrest, Osoi reportedly took officers to several empty residences believed to be AirBnBs within Nairobi.

The DCI sleuths believe that the Osoi has a secret residence that he doesn’t want to disclose for fear that it may contain evidence that may implicate him.

The DCI hence sought a warrant to search Osoi’s premises on suspicion of possession of firearms and requested the courts to detain him at Muthaiga Police Station for 14 days.

Sources said police were looking for Kimathi for grilling.