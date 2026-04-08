Vihiga Senator Osotsi assaulted, injured by armed gang in Kisumu

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi was on Wednesday assaulted by a group of armed individuals in Kisumu in what his office has described as a “premeditated and orchestrated attack.”

According to a statement from the Vihiga Senate Office, the Senator had made a routine visit to the Acacia area for personal grooming before heading to Java Restaurant, where he met a friend and interacted with members of the public for about 30 minutes.

It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding assailants reportedly confronted him, questioned his political stance, and physically assaulted him.

The attackers are said to have demanded to know why the Senator supports a one-term political position instead of a two-term one.

Despite the volatile situation, the Senator’s security team exercised restraint and did not discharge their firearms, citing the risk such action could pose to civilians in the busy public setting.

He was rushed to a local hospital for attention.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said Osotsi was injured in the drama and would be airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment.

“I have spoken to Senator Osotsi’s team and confirmed that he was viciously attacked and injured in Kisumu earlier today when he went to get a haircut.”

“The Senator is being airlifted to Nairobi as we speak. Whilst we wait further details, I strongly condemn this attack and ask the Police for immediate action on those responsible,” he said.

The incident has drawn condemnation from the Senator’s office, which termed the attack “cowardly and barbaric.”

However, the office was quick to distance the incident from the broader Kisumu community, noting that the Senator had moved freely and interacted warmly with residents prior to the assault.

Authorities have been urged to act swiftly, with the Senator’s office calling on the National Police Service to launch a thorough investigation. CCTV footage from the restaurant is expected to play a key role in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.

Police said they were aware of the incident and efforts to get the attackers were ongoing.

No arrests had been reported by the time of publication.

Osotsi is among leaders who are in Linda Mwananchi brigade.

He was recently ousted from his position in ODM.