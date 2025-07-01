Over 11,600 Students Secure Teacher Training Slots Through KUCCPS

More than 11,600 students have been admitted into teacher training programmes through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced on Tuesday.

Out of the total, 10,800 students have been placed in the Diploma in Primary Teacher Education programme, while 836 students will pursue a Diploma in Secondary Teacher Education. The combined capacity for both programmes stood at 13,823.

The increase in applications follows recent reforms introduced by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform, which revised the minimum entry qualifications for joining teacher training colleges. This move has significantly boosted enrollment in the country’s 33 public primary teacher training colleges.

“This marks a milestone in expanding teacher education and strengthening the foundation of basic education,” said CS Ogamba.

The teacher placements are part of the broader KUCCPS placement exercise, where 310,502 students secured admission to various universities and colleges across the country. Among them, 25,034 were placed into Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) programmes, including 6,750 students who had university entry grades.

In addition, KUCCPS placed 194,372 candidates who scored C+ and above in the 2024 KCSE exam into different academic programmes across institutions.

The government has also opened new teacher training colleges in Northern Kenya in an effort to increase access and promote regional equity in the training of teachers.

With the September 2025 intake drawing closer, CS Ogamba encouraged more qualified students to take advantage of opportunities in teacher education, technical training, and health-related programmes.