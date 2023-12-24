Over 450,000 Return Home As Response Teams Close Flood Displacement Camps Across El Nino-Affected Counties

The National El Nino Emergency and Disaster Response has reported that more than 450,000 individuals have returned home following their displacement due to floods.

The response team announced the closure of 51 camps across nearly 12 El Nino-affected counties.

El Nino, which commenced in October this year, prompted the establishment of camps in various regions, including Mombasa, Wajir, Kitui, Meru, Marsabit, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Narok, Nyandarua, Busia, and Nairobi. The response team confirmed that these areas currently have no displaced households or camps.

All roads, especially those in the North Eastern and Coast regions previously affected, are now accessible and in good condition.

While the general situation has improved, drivers nationwide are advised to exercise caution and heed safety advisories, particularly during heavy rains and challenging driving conditions.

In terms of relief efforts, a total of 2,279 Metric Tonnes of Rice, 803 Metric Tonnes of Beans, 7.5 Metric Tonnes of Corned Beef, and 4 Metric Tonnes of Fortified Flour have been distributed across various counties, including Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kitui, Meru, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Samburu, Turkana, Busia, Migori, Kisumu, Homabay, and Muranga.

Further, a total of 257.5 Metric Tonnes of assorted medicines have been distributed to the affected counties to address health concerns, particularly cholera and other public health diseases arising from abnormal conditions.

As the Christmas period approaches, the weather forecast indicates rainfall in the South Eastern and Coast regions of the country.

The North Eastern and North Western regions are expected to experience dry conditions with occasional light showers.