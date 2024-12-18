Painter Dies After Falling From Third Floor of Building Under Construction in Thika

A painter died after he fell from the third floor of a building he was working on in Thika town, Kiambu County.

Police said Erick Okoth was among casual laborers working at the scene at Carta Oakhill School when he slid off and fell on his head.

The incident happened on December 16 as he painted the wall of a classroom at the school, police said.

His colleagues rushed him to Thika Level Five Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to General Kago morgue awaiting postmortem examination.

Police said they are investigating the tragedy and had invited officials from the county government and National Construction Authority to join the same probe.

Such accidents are common at construction sites amid claims of lack of proper compliance with the law to address the trend.

Elsewhere in Narok’s Enkare area, a man drowned in a dam as he washed his clothes.

Police said David Kamau had gone to wash his clothes at the Mashimo man-made dam when he slipped in there and drowned.

The body was later retrieved and taken to the mortuary.

In Singor, Nandi County, one Peter Malakwen alias “Chematar, 64 drowned in Kobos River along Nyinyira village.

The deceased was crossing the river when he slid there and drowned, police said.