Pakistan Escalates Internet Crackdown: Bluesky Blocked

Pakistan has intensified its internet crackdown by blocking Bluesky, adding it to a growing list of restricted platforms that includes X, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

This move further limits digital freedoms in the country, compounded by the government’s recent ban on VPNs—tools crucial for bypassing such restrictions. As a result, citizens are increasingly cut off from global platforms, stifling free speech. NetBlocks confirmed that Bluesky became inaccessible in Pakistan overnight from November 19 to 20, with users reporting the block.

Experts warn that this signals a broader effort to tighten control over the internet and suppress free expression.

In response, the official account of Imran Khan’s opposition party, PTI, shared a plea:

“The authoritarian regime has not only shut down X since February 2024, abducted and tortured social media activists and their families, but is now moving to shut down the internet entirely.”

The party also reached out to Elon Musk via Twitter, stating:

“Pakistan needs Starlink! The world must hear and see their remarkable story!”

On November 24, millions are expected to march in protest for free speech, democracy, and human rights, as the government continues its crackdown on opposition voices.

