Pakistani National Rescued from Mob in Nakuru Over Fraud Allegations

Police in Nakuru North Sub-County have rescued a Pakistani national, Ahmad Shabbir, from an angry mob that accused him of swindling residents through false pretences.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the incident happened after reports emerged that Shabbir had been cornered by members of the public demanding justice. Quick intervention by officers saved him from being attacked, though two of his alleged accomplices managed to escape.

“Preliminary investigations show that Shabbir and his accomplices are linked to similar fraud cases in the area,” the DCI said in a statement.

Detectives later established that Shabbir was already out on bond from Ahero Police Station, where he had previously been charged with obtaining money by false pretences. He had been ordered to report back on August 20, 2025, but instead resumed his alleged fraudulent activities.

“The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing processing, as detectives intensify the search for his accomplices, who are still at large,” the DCI added.