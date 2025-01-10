Three Suspects Linked To Panga-Welding Gang Arrested In Police Operations In Mombasa

Three members of the infamous Mombasa Panga Boys who have been reigning terror on locals around the County were Thursday rounded up in a security sweep conducted by police.

This followed an operation mounted by police from the area and backed by those from Nairobi.

Officials said a team has been sent from Nairobi to join an ongoing operation targeting the gangs in the larger Mombasa.

Armed with crude weapons including daggers and machetes, the gang operates with impunity mostly within Kiembeni and Kadzandani areas, staging robberies at business premises and muggings on lone pedestrians.

In a bid to face out the gang and put its members where they belong, Coast region detectives joined the Headquarters squad in the daylong intelligence-led operation, culminating in the arrest of Shaban Munga Ali, 26, Sande Kalama Kitsao, 24 and Shebani Charo Kalume, 34.

The first two suspects ( Munga and Kalama) were nabbed at Mwatamba 2 stage in Kiembeni while Charo Kalume was arrested within Kadzandani while in possession of a knife and two face masks.

They are being interrogated ahead of their arraignment even as the operation continues.

A team is combing the area to address the menace.

Locals have been complaining about a gang terrorizing them with machetes with little help from the police.

Some are usually armed with pangas and attack their targets indiscriminately leaving some with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday January 5, a senior Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission official in Kilifi Aisha Abubakar was stabbed and killed in her house in Utange, Mombasa in an attack.

Her son is fighting for his life in hospital after he was also attacked and injured in the attack.

The gang stole electronic goods from the house.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the attack as all indications show the woman was the target.

A team of detectives is combing the area to pursue the attackers, one of whom wore a face mask.

Aisha was the elections manager in Kilifi.

Aisha joined the Commission in 2012 as a Constituency Elections Coordinator for Nyali and was first deployed to Kilifi South.

She has diligently served the Commission and risen through the ranks to the position of Acting County Elections Manager – Kilifi.

