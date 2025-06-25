Parker McCollum Siblings: All About Michael and Tyler McCollum

Parker McCollum, born on June 15, 1992, in Conroe, Texas, is an American country and Americana singer-songwriter.

Growing up in a small town near Houston, McCollum was immersed in a rich musical environment, influenced by classic country artists like Willie Nelson and George Strait, as well as red dirt musicians such as Cross Canadian Ragweed and Pat Green.

His early exposure to music came through his family, particularly his older brother, and his summers spent working on his grandfather’s ranch, where he discovered artists like Bob Dylan and Townes Van Zandt.

McCollum began writing songs as a teenager, learning guitar at thirteen and performing at local venues by sixteen.

After graduating from The Woodlands College Park High School, he moved to Austin, Texas, to pursue his music career while briefly attending college.

Siblings

Parker has two older siblings, a sister named Michael McCollum Adams and a brother named Tyler McCollum.

Michael McCollum Adams, the only sister, has carved out a career as an event planner based in Washington, D.C.

Her expertise in event planning proved invaluable when she helped orchestrate Parker’s engagement to his wife, Hallie Ray Light, in 2021, coordinating with their families to create a memorable surprise proposal.

Michael is married and has four children—Anderson, Wells, Mac, and Harrison—and has chosen a corporate path, working as the managing partner at TAG Strategies.

Tyler McCollum, Parker’s older brother, has had a significant influence on his musical development.

Parker has often credited Tyler’s songwriting and lyrical guidance as a driving force behind his early passion for music.

The brothers collaborated on several projects, with Tyler co-writing songs for Parker’s debut album, The Limestone Kid, including the lead single “Meet You in the Middle.”

Career

McCollum’s career began in earnest with the release of his debut single and EP, A Red Town View, in 2013, produced by Corby Schaub at Cedar Creek Recording in Austin.

His first full-length album, The Limestone Kid, dropped in 2015, earning praise from The Austin Chronicle for its fresh take on Texas country and Americana.

The album’s lead single, “Meet You in the Middle,” showcased his ability to blend poignant lyrics with a neotraditional country sound.

McCollum’s subsequent releases, including the Probably Wrong EPs in 2017 and his major-label debut Gold Chain Cowboy in 2021, marked his evolution as an artist.

Gold Chain Cowboy, produced by Jon Randall, featured hits like “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved by You,” earning critical acclaim for its polished yet authentic sound.

His 2023 album, Never Enough, further solidified his status, with singles like “Handle on You” and “Burn It Down” topping country charts.

McCollum’s music, which incorporates elements of blues, roots rock, and folk, has resonated with both country and Americana audiences, gaining airplay on radio stations nationwide.

His relentless touring, including sold-out shows at iconic venues like the Grand Ole Opry and Houston’s RODEOHOUSTON, has built a devoted fanbase.

In 2025, McCollum announced his self-titled fifth album, set for release on June 27, with the single “What Kinda Man” reflecting his return to his Texas musical roots.

Accolades

In 2021, Music Row named McCollum the Breakout Artist of the Year, and Apple included him in their all-genre “Up Next Artists” Class of 2021.

His breakthrough came with a 2022 ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, followed by a 2022 CMT Music Award for “Breakthrough Video of the Year” for “To Be Loved by You,” a fan-voted honor.

McCollum has also earned three consecutive CMA Award nominations for New Artist of the Year (2022 and 2023) and Song of the Year (2024) for his platinum hit “Burn It Down.”

In 2024, he secured a second ACM Award for “Visual Media of the Year” for the “Burn It Down” music video.

His chart success includes four consecutive number-one singles: “Pretty Heart,” “To Be Loved by You,” “Handle on You,” and “Burn It Down.”

Additionally, McCollum has been lauded as an “Artist to Watch” by outlets like Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, and CMT, underscoring his growing influence in country music.