Parliament Approves Pius Ang’asa As Central Bank Board Member

The National Assembly has approved the appointment of Pius Ang’asa as a member of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Board.

President William Ruto nominated Ang’asa last month in line with Section 11 of the CBK Act. His appointment was vetted by a joint committee of the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee and the Senate’s Finance and Budget Committee.

The CBK Board is responsible for setting policy for the bank, overseeing its performance, and ensuring it operates within the law. It also appoints senior executives, including the governor, and upholds high standards of corporate governance.

The board has 11 members — the chairperson, the governor, the principal secretary to the National Treasury, and eight non-executive directors appointed by the president.

Ang’asa joins the CBK leadership less than a year after Parliament also approved the appointment of Gerald Nyaoma Arita as Deputy Governor in November 2024. Nyaoma, who has served at the CBK for years, was selected from a shortlist of six candidates after a joint vetting by both Houses of Parliament.