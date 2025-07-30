Parliament Calls On EACC, Judiciary To Investigate KBC Pension Crisis

The National Assembly’s Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation has urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Judiciary to step in and help resolve a long-standing dispute involving pensioners of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

The committee, chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, made the call following a session with representatives of the KBC Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme.

At the centre of the dispute is Sh3.27 billion in unremitted pension contributions and a controversial legal fee claim of Sh1.4 billion by advocate Morara Omoke.

Martin Nyongesa, chairperson of the pension scheme, told the committee that by 2018, KBC had failed to remit Sh750 million in staff deductions—a figure that has since grown to more than Sh3 billion.

He said the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) had responded by threatening to liquidate the scheme, leading to a legal process currently before the High Court and due for mention on September 25, 2025.

Nyongesa also raised concern about Omoke’s fee claim, saying the lawyer allegedly recovered Sh18 billion for the scheme but is now demanding Sh1.4 billion in legal fees—well above the Sh480,000 originally agreed.

He claimed the advocate was irregularly engaged, with no board resolution supporting the arrangement. “KBC itself isn’t even worth Sh18 billion,” he said, adding that the scheme is now trying to sell two parcels of land to help pay off the arrears.

MPs expressed outrage over the matter, questioning how such a legal agreement was allowed to proceed. MP Mark Nyamita said, “These retirees served the nation diligently. They deserve justice, not betrayal.”

MP Erastus Kivasu challenged the authenticity of the lawyer’s claim, asking, “Where is the Sh18 billion that was allegedly recovered? Who verified it?”

Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir cited the Donde Act, arguing that legal interest cannot exceed the principal. MP Alfah Miruka added, “This is the time to rectify the mess. Pensioners cannot continue to suffer while individuals manipulate the system.”

The plight of the retirees was highlighted through the case of Mr. Peter Kimeu, a former KBC staffer who died in a hospital queue after failing to access medical care due to delayed pension payments. “Even if we pay now, the pain suffered by these families cannot be erased,” Kiarie said.

The Committee advised the scheme’s trustees to lodge a complaint with the Advocates Complaints Commission and urged KBC to hasten the transfer of its assets to clear the pension arrears. It further called on the EACC and Judiciary to investigate any suspected wrongdoing.

The petition remains under review as the committee pledged to consult with relevant ministries, RBA, and KBC to ensure justice for the affected pensioners.