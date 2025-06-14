Parliament Committee Pushes For Quick Completion Of Key Mombasa Road Projects

The National Assembly’s Committee on Implementation has called on the Ministry of Roads and Transport to speed up the completion of two major road projects along the Northern Corridor.

These roads are critical in linking the Port of Mombasa to the rest of Kenya and neighbouring countries in Eastern and Central Africa.

During a visit to Mombasa County, the Committee inspected the progress of the Jomvu Kuu–Jitoni–Rabai Road in Jomvu Sub-county, which is being handled by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA). They also reviewed the Mombasa–Mariakani dual carriageway project, managed by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), with a focus on compensation for people affected by the road expansion into Kilifi County.

The visit followed a public petition filed in Parliament by Jomvu MP Bady Twalib, raising concerns over delays in the completion of these key projects.

While addressing the Committee, KURA Director-General Silas Kinoti attributed the delay in completing the Jomvu Kuu–Jitoni–Rabai Road to late payments to the contractor. He assured the MPs that payments have now been made and work is set to resume.

“The delay was caused by delayed payment for works already done. However, the contractor has now been paid and is ready to return to the site,” Kinoti explained.

Committee Chairperson Hon. Raphael Wanjala expressed frustration with the slow pace of the project, saying the delay has greatly inconvenienced road users and residents.

“This road is a crucial connection to the main Mombasa highway. The delay has caused distress to motorists and residents. We want it completed quickly, and the Committee will return to follow up on the House’s directive,” said Hon. Wanjala.

Construction of the 11.7-kilometre road began in 2023, and once completed, it will include a 7-metre-wide carriageway, side drains, and pedestrian walkways. As of now, 2.2 kilometres of the road remain incomplete.

Turning to the Mombasa–Kwa Jomvu section of the dual carriageway, the Committee learned that the 11.9-kilometre project—jointly funded by the African Development Fund and the Government of Kenya—has faced delays due to funding gaps and two legal disputes over land. The project is now expected to be completed by September 2025.

Since the petition also raised concerns about land compensation, MPs sought clarity on the status of payments to those affected by the road expansion.

Representing the KeNHA Director-General, Henry Gakuru informed the Committee that Sh5.3 billion had been transferred to the National Land Commission (NLC) for compensating 618 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) along the Mombasa–Mariakani route.

“A total of Sh5.3 billion has been handed over to NLC for compensation of 618 PAPs,” said Gakuru.

However, he noted that some of the payments have bounced due to the submission of inactive or incorrect bank details by some of the beneficiaries, which has slowed down the disbursement process.

The Committee urged the relevant authorities to resolve all pending issues and ensure timely completion of the projects, which they said are vital to boosting trade, transport, and economic development in the region.