Parliament Pushes For Birth And Death Registration Offices In Every Constituency

Parliament is considering a new law aimed at making birth and death registration services more accessible by establishing offices in every constituency.

The Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, seeks to ensure that every constituency has at least one registration office.

Currently, there are only 143 such offices across the country, making it challenging for many Kenyans, particularly those in rural areas, to obtain vital documents like birth and death certificates.

These documents are essential for accessing key services such as education, healthcare, and employment.

The proposed bill aims to reduce the time and effort required to get these documents, especially for people in remote and marginalized areas.

“If passed, this bill will make it easier for Kenyans to access birth and death certificates, which are critical for accessing social services,” reads part of the bill.

Additionally, the amendment is expected to improve the accuracy and completeness of birth and death records, which are vital for national planning and development.

With more registration offices, it will be easier to collect and manage data that informs government policies and resource allocation.