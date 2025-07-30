Parliament To Draft Procurement Law Reforms For Special Groups

Parliament has announced its readiness to draft new laws to address the challenges preventing the reservation of 30% of public procurement opportunities for youth, women, and Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs).

The National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities assured State Agencies of its commitment to support full implementation of the law that mandates this allocation to special interest groups.

Committee Chairperson Adan Yussuf Haji said the Committee is open to receiving proposals from government agencies facing difficulties in meeting the requirement.

“I urge all State Agencies experiencing challenges with compliance—especially on procurement for youth, women, and PLWDs—to submit their concerns to the Committee. These proposals will help us develop practical laws to remove the barriers,” said Hon. Haji.

The Mandera West MP warned that failure to speak up could lead to penalties under current legislation.

“If you remain silent, we will be forced to use the existing legal framework to hold you accountable for failing to meet constitutional obligations,” he added.

Hon. Haji was speaking during a meeting with Dr. Rose Mkalama, CEO of the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), who appeared before the Committee to explain the agency’s compliance efforts.

Dr. Mkalama said REREC is committed to the 30% rule but noted that strict procurement requirements often lock out special interest groups.

“Most projects require advanced technical knowledge and heavy financial backing, which makes it hard for these groups to qualify. Even when contracts are awarded, many face delays due to financial constraints and lack of skilled personnel,” she said.

The Committee acknowledged these are common challenges among many government institutions and agreed that tailored legislation is urgently needed.

Nakuru County MP Liza Chelule urged REREC to work with Members of Parliament and disability organizations to help identify qualified individuals for procurement opportunities.

“MPs have data on PLWDs in their areas, including where they live and what they can do. This information can help agencies award tenders more fairly,” she said.

Kisumu Central MP Dr. Joshua Oron called for State Agencies to be more proactive.

“Agencies must take the lead in supporting special interest groups. They should go beyond the law and create enabling environments where these groups can succeed,” he said.