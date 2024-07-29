Close Menu
    Parliament To Vet Cabinet Nominees Starting Thursday

    Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Nominee Kithure Kindiki will be the first candidate to be vetted by parliament on Thursday, August 1.

    The Committee on Appointments released a four-day schedule on Monday to vet the new Cabinet Secretaries (CS) appointed by President William Ruto after he dismissed the entire previous cabinet.

    Kindiki’s vetting is set for 8 am on Thursday, followed by Debra Barasa, the nominee for CS Health, at 10 am, and Alice Wahome, the nominee for CS Lands, at noon. In the afternoon, the parliament will vet Julius Ogamba for CS Education at 3 pm, and Soipan Tuya for CS Defence will close the day’s sessions.

    On Friday, the vetting will continue with Andrew Karanja, nominee for CS Agriculture, kicking off the day. He will be followed by nominees for CS Environment Aden Duale, Eric Muuuga, Davis Chirchir, and Margaret Ndung’u.

    Saturday’s vetting schedule includes John Mbadi, Salim Mvurya, Rebecca Miano, Opiyo Wandayi, and Kipchumba Murkomen. The process will conclude on Sunday with the vetting of Hassan Joho, Alfred Mutua, Wycliffe Oparanya, Justin Muturi, and Stella Soi.

    On July 24, President William Ruto made additional nominations to his cabinet, including members allied with Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Ruto had previously expressed his intention to form a broad-based government through extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations.

    “I will immediately engage in extensive consultations with the aim of setting up a broad-based government to help me accelerate and expedite the necessary, urgent, and irreversible implementation of radical programs to deal with the burden of debt, raise domestic resources, expand job opportunities, and eliminate wastage and unnecessary duplication of government agencies,” Ruto stated when he dissolved the previous Cabinet.

     

