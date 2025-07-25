Parliament To Vet Pius Angasa For Central Bank Board Appointment Before August Recess

Parliament is set to vet Pius Angasa for appointment to the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) before the long recess begins on August 15, 2025.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula delivered a formal message from President William Ruto nominating Angasa for the role.

The Speaker noted that the nomination aligns with Section 11(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, which mandates that directors and the chairperson of the CBK Board be appointed by the President with Parliament’s approval.

“The nomination is to be considered by both Houses of Parliament. The established practice is that the relevant committees of the National Assembly and the Senate hold joint vetting sessions and table a joint report,” Wetang’ula told lawmakers during a sitting of the National Assembly.

The President’s message and Angasa’s credentials have already been forwarded to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, which will vet the nominee alongside the Senate Committee on Budget and Finance.

Speaker Wetang’ula outlined clear guidelines for the vetting process, including quorum requirements and the procedure for separate voting by each House if consensus is not reached. He urged the joint committee to fast-track the process and submit a report by Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in time for the recess.

“While the Central Bank Act does not provide a specific timeline, the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act gives Parliament 28 days to complete the process. However, due to the upcoming recess, I encourage the Committees to conclude the vetting quickly,” the Speaker said.