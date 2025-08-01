Parliament Urges Tougher Laws, Special Courts To Tackle GBV

Parliament has called for the introduction of stricter laws and the establishment of special Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) courts in every magistrate’s court to combat the rising cases of gender-based violence across the country.

The National Assembly expressed deep concern over the growing number of GBV and SGBV incidents during a heated debate triggered by a report from the Chairperson of the Administration and Internal Security Committee, Gabriel Tongoyo. He was responding to a question raised by Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei on the state of femicide and GBV in Kericho County.

Tongoyo revealed that from April to July, Kericho recorded two cases of femicide, nine of rape, three of gang rape, two of sexual assault, and 77 cases of child defilement.

“This is a serious problem in our society. In less than 10 months, Kericho alone has recorded over 100 GBV cases. These numbers are not unique to Kericho; they can be found in many other counties,” he said.

The figures sparked strong reactions in the House, with Kemei urging male MPs to join hands with their female colleagues in the fight against GBV.

“If we do not get support from our male counterparts, we will not go far in this fight. SGBV affects everyone in one way or another,” she said, also criticizing the slow pace of justice due to delayed court processes and lax enforcement by police and other authorities.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula described the situation as alarming and condemned the perpetrators.

“Men who prey on women and children are cowards. Those who target children are beasts who should not be allowed in society. If you admire girls in uniform, buy your wife the uniform and admire her, but leave our children alone,” said the Speaker.

He urged MPs to enact tougher penalties against GBV offenders, saying many currently get off with only “a mere slap on the wrist.”

Teso South MP Mary Emaase called for more funding for GBV advocacy, saying the current budget mostly benefits counties with women representatives.

Kirinyaga MP Njeri Maina pushed for a multi-agency approach and proposed the creation of SGBV courts in every magistrate’s court. She also stressed the need to address police inaction in GBV cases.

“While we appreciate the gains made in women’s participation in society, much more needs to be done to ensure the safety of our women and girls,” she said.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda emphasized grassroots education and community participation.

“It must be a collective responsibility for everyone in society to protect women and girls,” she stated.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya added, “As men, we must dignify ourselves and take a firm stand to protect our women and children.”