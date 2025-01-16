Parliamentary Committee Approves Cabinet Nominations for Kagwe, Kabogo, and Lee

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has approved three Cabinet nominees for President William Ruto’s administration. William Kabogo has been nominated for the ICT Ministry, Mutahi Kagwe for Agriculture, and former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui for the Ministry of Investment and Trade.

This approval sets the stage for parliamentary debate before the nominees’ names are forwarded to President Ruto for formal appointment.

The ICT Ministry is currently under the interim leadership of Prime CS Musalia Mdavadi, while the Agriculture docket is temporarily overseen by Environment CS Aden Duale. Salim Mvurya, the Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports CS, is serving as the acting Trade CS.

On December 19, 2024, President Ruto announced new nominations and reshuffles within his Cabinet, affecting ministerial positions, state corporations, and appointments to Kenya’s foreign missions.

In its report, the 20-member committee noted that the three nominees displayed a strong understanding of the relevant issues in their respective dockets and possess the necessary skills, academic credentials, and professional experience to be confirmed for their appointments.

The National Assembly has also approved the appointment of the seven members nominated by President Ruto to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) two months ago.

The approved members include Sammy Chepkwony as the chairperson, along with Martin Kizito Ong’oyi, Mohamed Aden Abdi, Leonid Ashindu, Gilda Odera, Geoffrey Apollo Omondi, and Jane Gatakaa Njage as members.

Each member represents a specific sector within the government, such as the Defence Council, County Governments, and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The other members represent an umbrella body for employers, an umbrella body for trade unions, and a joint commission for professional bodies.

These seven were part of a group of 20 nominees appointed by President Ruto to four commissions, including the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ), and the National Gender Equality Commission (NGEC).