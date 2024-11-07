Parliamentary Committee Approves Fuel Levy Hike As Government Assures Kenyans On Fuel Prices

Parliamentary Committee on Delegated Legislation, led by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkong’a, has approved a proposal to increase the road maintenance levy by Sh10 per liter on petrol and diesel, pushing the rate to Ksh28 per liter.

The decision came after a meeting with State Department of Roads officials, who reassured that this adjustment will not raise fuel pump prices.

Principal Secretary Joseph Mbugua, alongside top officials from the Kenya Roads Board and other road authorities, assured the committee that measures are in place to implement the levy increase without impacting current fuel costs.

“We want to reassure Kenyans that this levy change will not affect fuel prices at the pump,” said PS Mbugua.

Committee Chair Chepkong’a and Vice Chair Robert Gichimu voiced concerns that higher fuel prices would burden Kenyans, especially in difficult economic times. They emphasized the need to maintain stable fuel costs to prevent a rise in living expenses.

PS Mbugua explained that while the levy rate has remained at Sh18 per liter since 2016, the country’s road network has expanded significantly, now requiring more funding.

“With an expanded road network of over 239,000 kilometers, we need additional funds to maintain these roads adequately,” he noted, pointing out that the levy funds have not increased in eight years despite rising infrastructure demands.

The approved increase aims to support road upkeep across Kenya without further burdening consumers.