Parliamentary Committees to Vet Kanja as He Eyes IG Position 

The National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security and the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations will on Thursday, August 15, 2024 vet Douglas Kanja Kirocho, nominee for the position of Inspector General.

The session will be co-chaired by Hon. Gabriel Tongoyo, MP (Narok West) and Sen. William Cheptumo (Baringo County).

Kanja hopes to pull through and be the next IG of police. This follows the exit of former IG Japhet Koome who resigned on July 12, 2024.

The law requires one to have a degree for him or her to qualify as the IG.

Section 11 of the National Police Service Act, (Qualifications for appointment of IG) states that a person shall be qualified for appointment as Inspector-General if such person is a citizen of Kenya, holds a degree from a university recognized in Kenya, has had a distinguished career in their respective fields and meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

He was told to hand over to DIG APS Gilbert Masengeli pending his approval by Parliament.

Kanja has had a stellar career spanning nearly four decades in law enforcement, during which he rose through the ranks to the top command of the Service.

He previously served as Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Commandant of the General Service Unit for a period of five years, Deputy Commandant of the General Service Unit for three years, County Police Commander in charge of Kilifi County, Deputy Commandant of Kenya Airports Police Unit, Chief Armourer at the Police Headquarters and Deputy Chief Armourer at the Kenya Police Service Headquarters, among other high level positions within the ranks of the National Police Service.

The IG nominee has undertaken extensive security related trainings at home and abroad.

A career police officer who has served for a cumulative period of thirty-nine years, Kanja began his career as a recruit Police Constable in 1985 and was then promoted to Police Constable, Police Corporal, Acting Inspector of Police, Inspector of Police (IP), Chief Inspector of Police, Acting Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police, Assistant Inspector General, Senior Assistant Inspector General.