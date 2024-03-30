Partnerships Crucial in Elevating Kenya’s Film Industry to World-Class Status – Official Says 

MultiChoice Kenya, Africa’s leading entertainment company, has called upon filmmakers, policymakers, and other stakeholders to cultivate collaborations to propel Kenya’s film industry onto the global stage.

During the launch of the 13th edition of the Kalasha Film and TV Market, Festival, and Awards, Managing Director of Multichoice Kenya Nzola Miranda emphasized the need to shift competitions within the film industry towards collaborative efforts.

“The industry grapples with myriad challenges. Transforming competition into collaboration is key. Collaboration epitomizes the essence of the film industry; the more we collaborate, the more competitive we become,” said Miranda.

“It’s a privilege to kick off this three-day celebration of the Kenyan film industry. We extend our gratitude to the Kenyan Film Commission (KFC) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, and the Arts for championing the industry’s growth through these events.”

Miranda said Kenya and the East African region have become premier film destinations over the years, attracting storytellers from around the world.

“Today, Kenya and Tanzania rank among the top producers of local films, showcasing our storytelling prowess globally. The burgeoning filmmaker community has transformed the industry into a significant economic driver, not only contributing to the economy but also to employment, engaging a substantial portion of our workforce,” added Miranda.

“We take pride in being Kenya’s most beloved storyteller, boasting the largest library of videos in Kenya, with over 5,600 hours of local content, and continuously expanding.”

He underscored the contribution of programs like the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), which annually trains 20 students from East Africa, to the growth of Kenya’s film industry.

Secretary of Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and the Arts Raymond Ochieng urged filmmakers, experts, and media professionals worldwide to forge partnerships, share ideas, and explore new possibilities.

CEO of the Kenya Film Commission Timothy Owase expressed gratitude to partners like Multichoice Kenya for their steadfast support of local filmmakers.

“Partnerships like this are crucial for showcasing Kenya to the world and bringing the world to Kenya. Convening filmmakers and business leaders under one roof to deliberate on the industry’s business aspects indicates progress,” said Owase.

“We recognize that productive exchanges and mutual learning are vital for any industry’s progress, including the film sector. Cultural events like Kalasha facilitate direct exchanges and dialogues among sector experts, providing opportunities for learning and skill enhancement.”

According to data from the KFC, the film industry contributed Sh38 billion to the exchequer in 2022.