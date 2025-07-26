Passenger From Bangkok Nabbed With 46kg Of Narcotics At JKIA

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs officers on Saturday, July 26, 2025, intercepted a male passenger arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, with 46 kilogrammes of suspected narcotics at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to authorities, the officers flagged two suspicious suitcases after detecting scanner anomalies during routine screening.

A subsequent physical inspection uncovered 41 sachets of the suspected drugs, stashed inside the two bags which each weighed 23 kilogrammes.

“This success highlights the vital role of Customs enforcement, inter-agency collaboration, and the use of advanced scanning technology in safeguarding Kenya’s entry points,” read a statement from KRA.

The agency affirmed its ongoing commitment to work closely with other government bodies to combat drug trafficking and enhance the protection of the country’s borders.