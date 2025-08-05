Pastor engages auctioneers in shooting drama at church compound in Ngara

There was drama at the premises of a church in Ngara area, Nairobi when a pastor shot to the air to scare a group of auctioneers who had visited the premises.

The pastor is a licensed firearm holder. He used his Glock pistol to shoot to the air to scare the auctioneers from the Shalom Grace Church compound on Monday evening.

Police said no one was injured but the group of auctioneers had to flee for their safety.

The group had obtained a court order to attach some of the property of the church in a civil case that had been ongoing at the Environmental Land Court in Milimani.

Then, without notifying police for their escort, the group drove into the compound ready to attach the property when the lead pastor walked out and confronted them.

Police on patrol responded to the scene and established the auctioneers had not informed the police authorities before venturing into their mission.

Police advised the auctioneers to seek further help from the local officials before executing their order.

The pastor was also grilled and let free, police said adding he argued he mistook the group for thieves out to harm him.

Meanwhile, police in Kondele, Kisumu County visited the home of a licensed firearms holder and repossessed two guns.

The holder, identified as Adan Kanjora had died after an illness, leaving his weapons locked in a safe in his house.

His family informed police of the weapons and a team went to the home and recovered one Smith and Wesson pistol, two magazines and 127 rounds of ammunition and a shotgun known as Boito with 102 pellets.

The weapons with the firearm certificate were taken by the police for further handling.

Police advise families whose kin are licensed and have died to alert them of the weapons for safe custody.

Licensed firearms holders go through a rigorous process before being allowed to own the weapons.