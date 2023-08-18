Pastor Ezekiel’s Newlife Church Among Five Deregistered by Gov’t

The Registrar of Societies has canceled the registration of Newlife Prayer Centre and Church linked to Pastor Ezekiel Odero who was recently at the center of a money laundering and cult investigation.

Pastor Ezekiel’s Kilifi-based church is among five other churches whose registrations have been revoked, in a move to crackdown on religious institutions.

Other churches deregistered include Helicopter of Christ Church, Theophilus Church, Kings Outreach Church, and Goodnews International Ministries.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies cancels the registration of the societies specified in the first column of the Schedule, with effect from the respective dates specified in the third column of the Schedule,” Registrar of Societies Maria Nyariki said.

Helicopter of Christ Church is led by Thomas Wahome who was recently accused of grabbing Nairobi Dam land.

Kings Outreach Church was previously part of Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and holiness ministry.

Goodnews International Ministries is owned by Shakahola cult leader Pastor Paul Mackenzie while Theophilus Church is run by Bishop John Githiri and Rev Rachael wa Kuria.

The church is among those under probe over claims of cultism.

Occultism has been blamed for the death of more than 400 people whose bodies were found in graves in Shakahola, Kilifi county.

