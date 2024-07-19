Pat McAfee Net Worth In 2024

Pat McAfee, an American former professional football player, professional wrestler, and podcast host, has a net worth of $60 million. Following his retirement from football, McAfee transitioned into sports media and entertainment, hosting “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast. Here, he discusses sports, shares personal anecdotes, and interviews high-profile guests. In 2020, McAfee joined World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), initially as a commentator and later as a wrestler.

Pat McAfee Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth May 2, 1987 Place of Birth Plum, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Professional Football Player, Professional Wrestler, Podcast Host

During his NFL career, McAfee earned around $15 million. Today, his salary is approximately $17 million per year. In December 2021, he signed a four-year, $120 million contract with FanDuel. In May 2023, he opted out of that contract to sign an equally lucrative deal with ESPN. The ESPN deal is worth $85 million over five years, translating to about $17 million per year.

Early Life

Pat McAfee was born on May 2, 1987, in Plum, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh. He is the son of Tim and Sally McAfee. From a young age, McAfee displayed a natural talent for sports, particularly soccer and football. In high school, he excelled in both sports, with his powerful kick becoming notable. His athleticism and versatility earned him recognition and set the stage for a promising future in sports.

Pat McAfee College Career

McAfee attended West Virginia University, where he played as a placekicker for the Mountaineers football team. Over his college career, he became one of the most prolific kickers in school history, setting records for most points scored by a kicker and most field goals made in a career. His performance helped lead his team to several successful seasons, including multiple bowl appearances, and caught the attention of NFL scouts.

Pat McAfee NFL Career

Pat McAfee was drafted 222nd overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played his entire NFL career with the Colts from 2009 to 2016. McAfee was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2009 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2014. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016. However, after undergoing three knee operations in four seasons, McAfee retired from football.

Also Read: Nadeshot Net Worth

McAfee’s popularity in Indianapolis soared after he was arrested for drunkenly trying to swim across a canal after a late night of partying. Despite the negative media coverage, this incident turned him into a local hero and fan favorite.

Pat McAfee Salary

During his career, McAfee earned over $15 million from salary and bonuses. His biggest contract came in 2014 when he signed a five-year, $14 million deal with $5 million in guarantees. He had previously earned around $4.7 million during his first five seasons with the Colts.

Pat McAfee Wrestling Career

McAfee has also worked as a comedian and pro wrestling analyst. In 2018, he appeared on the panel at WWE’s NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

Podcast and Pat McAfee Inc.

After retiring from the NFL, McAfee joined Barstool Sports and launched “The Pat McAfee Show” for Barstool’s Sirius channel. In August 2018, he announced his departure from Barstool Sports due to a disagreement over his pay. Subsequently, he launched Pat McAfee Inc. (PMI), which produced several podcasts, including “The Pat McAfee Show 2.0” and “The Pod,” focusing on gambling.

In 2020, McAfee began hosting a show on Sirius again. This version of “The Pat McAfee Show” aired weekdays from 12 to 3 p.m. on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

FanDuel Deal

In December 2021, McAfee signed a deal with FanDuel, making it the exclusive sportsbook of his show. The contract, reportedly worth $30 million per year, was a four-year deal with an option to opt out after the third year. This deal meant McAfee would earn double his entire NFL career earnings every year of the contract.

Pat McAfee ESPN Deal

On May 16, 2023, it was reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that McAfee was leaving his $120 million deal with FanDuel to join ESPN. “The Pat McAfee Show” is expected to stay on YouTube and keep his crew intact. A week later, it was confirmed that McAfee signed a five-year, $85 million contract with ESPN, averaging $17 million per year.

Personal Life and Real Estate

In February 2019, Pat proposed to his girlfriend Samantha Ludy, and they married in August 2020. In 2015, McAfee paid $925,000 for a 12-acre property in Indianapolis. The property features a 10,600-square-foot mansion, horse barn, creek, pool, woods, pasture, and more.

Pat McAfee Net Worth

Pat McAfee net worth is $60 million.