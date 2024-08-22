Patrick Duffy’s Net Worth

Patrick Duffy, the renowned American actor, boasts a net worth of $20 million. Best known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing in the iconic CBS primetime soap opera “Dallas,” Duffy’s career has spanned decades, earning him a prominent place in television history. Besides his role in “Dallas,” he is also recognized for co-starring with Suzanne Somers as Frank Lambert in the popular 1990s sitcom “Step By Step,” which ran for 160 episodes from 1991 to 1997. During his time on “Step By Step,” Duffy also directed 49 episodes, showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry.

Patrick Duffy Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth May 17, 1949 Place of Birth Townsend, Montana Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Patrick Duffy was born on May 17, 1949, in Townsend, Montana, to tavern owners Terence and Marie “Babe” Duffy. The family later relocated to Everett, Washington, where Duffy attended Cascade High School and participated in Drama and Pep Clubs. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1971 with a degree in drama and credits in theater arts, allowing him to teach. During his senior year of college, Duffy ruptured his vocal cords and took on work as an interpreter for ballet, opera, and orchestra companies across Washington. He also taught mime and movement classes.

Duffy’s acting career took off in the early 1970s when he moved to Los Angeles. After years of small roles in TV movies and a guest appearance on “Switch” in 1976, his big break came in 1977 with the lead role in the science-fiction series “Man From Atlantis.” Although the show only lasted a season, it paved the way for his next and most iconic role in “Dallas.”

Real Estate

Patrick Duffy’s real estate portfolio reflects his success and long-standing career. For over two decades, he and his wife Carlyn, who sadly passed away in 2017, owned a home in Tarzana, California. In 1999, they listed their 1.5-acre property for $2 million and eventually sold it in 2000 for $1.5 million to Jonathan Davis, the lead singer of the rock band Korn. Davis later sold the home in 2004 for just under $2.1 million.

After parting with their Tarzana property, Patrick and Carlyn purchased a townhouse in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, ensuring they maintained a presence in Southern California.

Oregon Ranch

A significant portion of Patrick’s life has been spent on his expansive 400-acre farm and ranch near Medford, Oregon. His love for the area began in 1989 when he joined his “Dallas” co-star Larry Hagman on a fishing trip. The following year, Duffy purchased his first 130 acres for $1.5 million. Over the next two decades, he invested an additional $3 million in surrounding properties, creating a sprawling 400-acre ranch along the Rogue River.

The primary house on the property includes four bedrooms and an art gallery. The ranch also features a guest cottage and a converted recreational facility with a wine bar, a hot tub overlooking the river, and an indoor lap pool. In addition to the main estate, there are eight additional homes on the property, six of which are rentals.

In September 2022, Patrick listed the majority of the property for sale at $14 million. Though he didn’t find a buyer initially, he opted to auction the property in December 2023, where it ultimately sold for $5.75 million. After accounting for a 12% auction premium, the total sale price amounted to $6.44 million.

Patrick Duffy Art Collection

Patrick and Carlyn Duffy’s move to Oregon was partly motivated by their desire for more space to house their impressive art collection. Their collection included works by renowned artists such as John Singer Sargent, Charles Burchfield, Milton Avery, and Andrew Wyeth, with some pieces valued at millions of dollars. In May 2018, Duffy auctioned off several of these pieces, including Milton Avery’s “The Seamstress,” which sold for $2.75 million.

Duffy’s Dough

In September 2022, Patrick Duffy and his girlfriend, actress Linda Purl, launched a sourdough business called “Duffy’s Dough.” Their business offers sourdough starter kits, including dehydrated sourdough, sugar, flour, measuring cups, and a rolling pin, with each kit priced at approximately $80.

The Legacy of “Dallas”

Patrick Duffy’s career reached new heights with his role as Bobby Ewing on “Dallas.” Although the show wasn’t an instant hit, it eventually became a cultural phenomenon. Despite his success, Duffy grew tired of playing the nice guy and left the series in 1985, with his character being ‘killed off.’ However, after a decline in ratings, he returned in 1986 in a now-famous shower scene, revealing that his character’s death had been ‘only a dream.’ This plot twist remains a significant moment in TV history.

Tragically, shortly after returning to “Dallas,” Duffy’s parents were killed during a robbery at their tavern in Boulder, Montana. Out of respect for Duffy’s loss, the show’s production was briefly paused.

Patrick remained with “Dallas” until its cancellation in 1991 and also appeared in several episodes of the “Dallas” spinoff, “Knots Landing.” He later co-produced two “Dallas” reunion movies and participated in a 2012 reboot of the series alongside original cast members Linda Gray and Larry Hagman.

Other Ventures

Patrick Duffy explored various avenues throughout his career. In 1983, he released a duet with French singer Mireille Mathieu titled “Together We’re Strong,” which became a hit in Europe. He also starred in the family sitcom “Step By Step” from 1991 to 1998, where he played Frank Lambert.

Duffy continued to make guest appearances on shows like “Family Guy,” “Justice League,” and “Touched by an Angel,” and starred in numerous TV movies. He took on the recurring role of Stephen Logan on the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2006 and hosted the interactive game show “Bingo America” on GSN in 2008.

Personal Life

Patrick Duffy married professional ballerina Carlyn Rosser in February 1974, and the couple lived in Eagle Point, Oregon, with their two sons, Padraic Terence Duffy (b. 1974) and Conor Frederick Duffy (b. 1979). They remained married until Carlyn’s death in January 2017. In a 2020 interview, Duffy expressed that he still feels “married” to his late wife, who had encouraged and helped him convert to Buddhism after his parents’ tragic deaths in 1986.

In 2020, Patrick began dating actress Linda Purl.

Patrick Duffy Net Worth

Patrick Duffy net worth is $ 20 million.