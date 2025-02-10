Patrick Kane Siblings: All About Erica, Jessica and Jacqueline

Patrick Timothy Kane II, born on November 19, 1988, is an American professional ice hockey right winger currently playing for the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL.

Over his NHL career, including 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane has accumulated 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) in 1,161 games.

He ranks second in Blackhawks history for points scored. Kane is currently playing his 17th season in the NHL.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Patrick has three younger sisters, namely Erica, Jessica, and Jacqueline.

He grew up in a close-knit family in Buffalo, New York, with his parents, Donna and Patrick Kane Sr.

Kane spent much of his childhood playing with his sisters, including participating in their dance recitals.

He acknowledges the importance of family in his life. Kane is also now a father to a son, Patrick Timothy Kane III, born in 2020, with his partner Amanda Grahovec.

Career

Kane was drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007 and played for them until February 2023 when he was traded to the New York Rangers.

He made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks and won the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year in 2008.

Kane played a crucial role in the Blackhawks’ three Stanley Cup wins in 2010, 2013, and 2015. In 2010, he scored the overtime winner, ending a 49-year drought for the Blackhawks.

Kane won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013 as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

In the 2015–16 season, he became the first American-born player to win the Hart Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy as the scoring champion.

Kane led all NHL players in scoring during the 2010s and was named to the 2010–19 NHL All-Decade Team.

In January 2020, Kane became the youngest American player to reach 1,000 career regular-season points. He was also named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players.

Kane has played 1274 career games, recording 482 goals, 832 assists, and 1314 points.

Through 15 seasons with the Blackhawks, Kane had 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) in 1,161 games.

He ranks second in Blackhawks history in points and assists. He has also represented the United States at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Accolades

Kane won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2008 as the NHL’s rookie of the year. He won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

He received the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013 as the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In 2016, Kane was awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player, becoming the first American-born player to win the honor.

Also in 2016, Kane won the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s scoring champion. Kane received the Ted Lindsay Award in 2016 as the league’s most outstanding player.

Kane is a nine-time NHL All-Star, having been selected in 2009, 2011, 2012, and from 2015 to 2020.

He was named to the NHL First All-Star Team three times (2010, 2016, 2017) and the Second All-Star Team in 2019.

Kane was named to the NHL’s All-Decade First Team for the 2010s.

Other achievements include being the first U.S.-born player to win the Art Ross Trophy (2016) and the first player born and developed in the U.S. to win the Hart Trophy (2016).

He led all NHL players in scoring during the 2010s and became the youngest American player to reach 1,000 career regular-season points (in January 2020).

He was also named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players.